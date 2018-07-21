Ufo361
- SongsUfo361 Taps Lancey Foux For Another Single Off Upcoming "SONY" Tape With "VIVIENNE WESTWOOD"Both bring high energy on this guitar-backed trap cut. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGunna Delivers First Verse Since His Release From Jail On Ufo361's "BRODIES"Ufo361 locks in with Gunna for their latest collab, "BRODIES." By Aron A.
- NewsFuture Teams With German Rapper Ufo361 On "Big Drip"Ufo361 & Pluto on the same track. Aliens exist.By Aron A.
- SongsGunna Joins German Rapper Ufo361 On "On Time" TrackListen to the international track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosQuavo Features In German Rapper Ufo361's "VVS"Quavo and Ufo361 rap through floating VVS diamonds. By Brynjar Chapman