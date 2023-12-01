Taylor Swift Shouts Out Beyonce For Invitation To "RENAISSANCE" Premiere

When it comes to superstar musicians across the world, you can't really get much bigger than Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Both are absolute titans in their fields, and while some have tried to pit them against each other (we're looking at you, Mr. "I'ma Let You Finish, But"), they continue to praise one another amid their own gargantuan paths. For example, Queen Bey recently invited the Midnights magnate to the London premiere of her RENAISSANCE concert film. Via Twitter, Swift thanked Miss Carter for the experience, and urged all of her fans to go support this movie in theaters.

"Got invited to London by The Queen…" Taylor Swift wrote on the social media platform on Friday (December 1). "RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" Moreover, this is very notable because Beyonce went to the premiere of her Eras concert film, so it's only right that the Pennsylvania native would return the favor. In fact, she shared some snaps of the event, too, and the two looked absolutely radiant in them. Maybe in the coming days, we'll even get some video of their interactions or what other fun times went down at the silver carpet rollout.

Taylor Swift & Beyonce At The RENAISSANCE Film's London Premiere

Of course, Beyonce's RENAISSANCE tour motion picture will likely be a wild hit commercially, much like Taylor Swift's Eras. It's actually quite bizarre to get two huge music movies in a similar realm come out so close to one another. We guess that the best part about that, other than giving a nice boost for theaters, is that they didn't come out close enough to each other to trample on the other's success. Fans can go pretty far, but up until this point, it's been nice to see the pop star duo show so much respect to one another.

Meanwhile, it's clear that the Houston creative wanted to really capitalize on all the hype around the RENAISSANCE film. Today, she released a new track "My House," adding to a lot of praise, engagement, and deservedly inescapable hype around her right now– and always, for that matter. We'll see if her country counterpart chooses to feed fans in a similar way soon after an already stellar 2023. For more news and the latest updates on Taylor Swift and Beyonce, stay up to date on HNHH.

