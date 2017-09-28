invitation
- MusicTaylor Swift Shouts Out Beyonce For Invitation To "RENAISSANCE" PremiereIt wasn't too long ago that Queen Bey was at the folk-country-pop superstar's premiere for her own concert film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefNick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track "The Invitation" Features Suge KnightNick Cannon is hammering this home until Eminem responds.By Alex Zidel
- RandomKanye West Invited To Bring Sunday Service To Strip ClubSunday Service at the strip club???By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Hilariously Reacts To Tyler Perry's Personalized, Electronic InvitationNo doubt he's impressed.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Explains Why He Wasn't At Her Baby ShowerFuture was never invited to the baby shower. By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRachel True Finally Invited To "Craft" Reunion After Blasting Conventions' RacismConvention attendees have yet to see all four stars together.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Mom Is Getting Married & Wants Her At Wedding: I'll "Always Love My Daughter"The wedding will take place in August. By Chantilly Post
- MusicScHoolboy Q Reveals His Dog Is Invited To Dreamville's "ROTD III" SessionsScHoolboy Q jokes that his dog is heading to ATL to join J. Cole & Dreamville for the "Revenge Of The Dreamers III" sessions.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Invites Kash Doll & Asian Doll On "Queen Radio" To Squash BeefKash Doll said she wasn't feeling the idea.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Welcomes Russ To TreywayRuss is welcomed to Treyway.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentGeoffrey Owens Offered TV Gig By Tyler Perry After Job-Shaming FiascoLooks like Owens might have a new job already.By Zaynab
- SportsPhiladelphia Eagles Undecided On White House VisitThe NFL Champs don't seem too thrilled to meet the Donald.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Mobile Game Sending Out Invitations"Fortnite" mobile is slowly becoming available to players. By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj Stops By Lil Wayne's Surprise Birthday PartyNicki Minaj helps Lil Wayne celebrate his birthday.By Matt F