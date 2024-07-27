Cardi B Responds To Popeyes’ Invite To Collab On Wing Flavors: “COME PICK ME UP”

Cardi B seems more than willing to take Popeyes up on their offer.

Recently, Cardi B decided to close out a studio session with some late-night chicken wings, which unfortunately left a lot to be desired. She took to social media to reveal that she had tried Popeyes' honey lemon pepper flavor, but it wasn't at all what she expected. She rated the flavor a measly two out of ten. According to her, they tasted like Sprite and were far more sweet than she would have liked.

Fortunately, it looks like Popeyes took Cardi's criticism in stride. Earlier today, the chicken chain's official X account invited her to their test kitchen in hopes of collaborating on some new wing flavors. "Bardi gang, we need your help! legal won't let us tag her, but since ya girl had some thoughts on our honey lemon pepper wings, we'd love to have her come thru the test kitchen to collab on some wing flavors. y'all do your thing," they wrote.

Cardi B Seems Excited To Work With Popeyes

Word must have gotten back to Cardi B right away, as she hopped online shortly after to respond. "Free wings??? Where y’all at? COME PICK ME UP," she said. Clearly, the rapper is highly interested in taking them up on their offer. Of course, fans would be equally enthusiastic to try out a Cardi B-approved wing flavor, though it's unclear whether or not they have any official plans to collaborate yet.