If you were someone who watched a lot of Vine back in the day, you probably remember the “Popeyes Meme Kid.” This led to a viral image of a nine-year-old kid standing inside of Popeyes while awkwardly looking to the side. Even to this day, the image is still used to react to things online.

Subsequently, the kid in the meme went on to do great things. His name is Dieunerst Collin and he is currently 19 years old. Furthermore, he is playing at Lake Erie College in Division 2 football. He currently plays on the offensive line, and as you can see below, he has been seeking an NIL deal from Popeyes.

Popeyes Answers The Call

With Collin trying to get Popeyes’ attention through social media, many fans joined in on his pursuit. After all, an NIL deal would be a fitting end to this iconic saga. Thankfully, for Collin, the fast food chain ended up delivering as they took to Twitter with an announcement. Collin is now officially sponsored by the chain.

For now, however, there are no exact details about what kind of compensation he will receive. These NIL deals are typically kept under wraps. Regardless, more power to Collin who was able to receive a deal that is typically reserved for D1 athletes.

In the aftermath of this news, Collin made sure to thank his supporters on social media. It was thanks to them that he was able to get Popeyes’ attention, and he acknowledged that in the Instagram post down below.

“I just want to thank everyone for going in the comments and tagging Popeyes,” Collin wrote. “That actually led me to where I’m at now, so I’m grateful for that.”

