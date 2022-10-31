With new leadership often comes significant change, and it seems that Elon Musk won’t be holding back on rolling out updates at Twitter HQ after finally acquiring the social media app following a tumultuous months-long battle that nearly took the Tesla CEO to court.

Ahead of his takeover, the engineer made it clear that his goal is to encourage more free speech on the app and even consider reinstating the accounts of some of those who were previously banned for breaking community guidelines, but new reports reveal that Musk is also allegedly looking into different options that can bring in more revenue.

The news began surfacing online on Sunday (October 30), via The Verge and Platformer, revealing that the South African is expected to lay off more employees this week, and has currently tasked his staff with “quadrupling the subscription price” of Twitter Blue, which currently sits at $4.99/month.

It’s been noted that if employees fail to comply with this new expectation of implementing a $19.99 monthly fee by November 7th, it’s possible that they could lose their roles.

As Deadline notes, Twitter Blue comes not only with a blue tick, but also additional features that “average Joes” don’t have access to. Under Musk’s new plan, the thousands of already verified accounts will have 90 days to subscribe to the updated version or risk losing their prestigious verification mark.

Aside from those ventures, the 51-year-old has seemingly also been considering bringing back Vine – a previously beloved social media app where users could make comedic videos in just six seconds – following its demise just a few years ago.

Musk has also shared potential options for Twitter’s new logo, fired some of the company’s top executives, and announced a “widely diverse” plan for content moderation – and that’s just in his first few days as boss.

