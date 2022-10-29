The recently-crowned Twitter boss is already firing its executives after taking control of the $44 billion acquisition deal, and his big changes seem to be coming uninterrupted. Elon Musk recently announced via Twitter that the socia media platform will be forming a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints,” adding in a separate tweet that “comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This last jab is likely a nod to cancel culture and controversial (and often dangerous) rhetoric thrown around the platform. As no stranger to controversy, Musk has made the easing of content regulation a big part of his new Twitter vision. Ironically, a lot of these conversations around decency and what you should be allowed to post online have concerned one of Elon’s good friends: Ye f.k.a. Kanye West. The MC recently caught hot water for calling President Biden the r-word for not meeting with Musk.

The SpaceX giant clarified that no major account reactivations or content decisions will be made before the council meets, and also cleared up the fact that no such policy changes have come into effect. More than anything, Musk is letting users know that there will be significant changes to the Twitter landscape soon, the effects of which we can only speculate on.

A lot of people are very happy with the 51-year-old’s direction of Twitter, though that’s not saying much when you look at who those people are. Former U.S. president Donald Trump is reportedly “happy” with Musk owning Twitter and was overjoyed at “radical left lunatics” not running the site anymore.

““I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands,” said Trump on his Truth Social platform, “and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.”

Many others are skeptical of the new changes, or at least confused by the claim that you’ll be able to say anything on Twitter now. Meek Mill hilariously tweeted, “So we can really say whatever on Twitter now? Like no rules?” Many users are likely wary of the unfiltered content that could find a new home on Twitter, but we still have to see whether there’s even a noticeable difference. Musk also opened up recently about his ambitions for the platform and the kind of discourse he wants to promote.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see how the Musk-led Twitter develops.