“The bird is freed,” Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday (October 27) night, seemingly acknowledging his new ownership of Twitter after navigating through a rocky $44B deal that made headlines for most of this year, and was due to go to trial if left unresolved.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

As CNN reports, the Tesla owner’s entrance into the company came with a few dramatic exits – namely from CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as CFO Ned Segal, policy head Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett – all of whom were said to have been fired by Musk, according to sources familiar with the deal.

It’s been noted that Twitter has declined to comment on its sudden change in leadership, and the South African appears to be putting his time and attention into deciding on a new logo for the social media app, which he had social media users vote on yesterday.

Aside from some potential design changes, Musk has also made it clear that he intends to turn the platform into a space that takes a maximalist approach to “free speech” by restructuring the current content moderation policies.

The engineer has previously spoken about his disdain for the app’s current policy of permanently banning users to violate its rules, and if he goes through with his decision to loosen restrictions, it’s possible that figures such as former President Donald Trump could be welcomed back on the platform.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Just a few days prior to finalizing the deal, Musk shared an open letter to Twitter advertisers, explaining that his goal isn’t to create a “free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”

It remains unclear exactly what the future holds for the social media platform, but as CNN points out, if Trump is allowed to return, it could have an interesting impact on the forthcoming U.S. midterm elections, as well as his 2024 Presidential campaign.

Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

What are your predictions for Elon Musk’s Twitter reign? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]