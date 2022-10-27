It has been an “is he or isn’t he” era as conversations about Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter have been ongoing throughout the year. Reactions to the business mogul becoming the new head honcho for the famed platform have been divided, especially as Musk’s exact vision for Twitter remains unclear. However, things moved forward earlier today as Musk fired off a series of tweets showing that he made his way to Twitter offices this morning (October 27).

In true Musk fashion, he had to make a statement. The SpaceX icon shared a video of himself walking in while holding a bathroom sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he wrote in the caption.

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Later, he added, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”

This display comes amid the Tesla CEO penning a public letter to Twitter’s advertisers, as he offers thoughts on the direction he sees unfolding in the near future. Musk wrote that he purchased the micro-blogging site because he wanted to facilitate “a common digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

There have been fears that Musk planned to operate Twitter as a space where everyone can express just about any thought, regardless of its offensiveness. He has been critical of Twitter banning certain controversial figures, including Kanye West and Donald Trump, but he did state in his open letter that he doesn’t want the platform to be “a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”

As this $44 billion deal moves forward without hesitation, it’s reported that Twitter shares are to be suspended on the New York Stock Exchange as we edge closer to Musk’s impending takeover.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

There have also been rumors that much of Twitter’s current staff will be axed when Musk is officially ushered in, but we will just have to wait to see what lies ahead.

