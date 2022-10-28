The talk of the town is the future of Twitter. After a lengthy acquisition process that nearly came to a screeching halt earlier this year, Elon Musk is the new head of the popular micro-blogging platform. Twitter has been under scrutiny for its allowances, including pornography, hate speech, and misinformation.

Within the last few years, the Twitter gods have done their best to regulate at least some of the public’s concerns. They implemented warning labels for tweets that could be found to be untrue and have booted users, even famous ones, who were violating its policies.

(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has been someone who knows all too well what it’s like to be on Twitter executives’ bad sides. The former President of the United States was permanently banned from the platform, but with Musk at Twitter’s helm, there have been conversations about a potential explosive return.

Taking to his own Truth Social account, Trump offered a statement about Musk’s new title. He wrote: “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Truth Social was developed to be a far-right-wing platform with a similar layout to Twitter where Trump and his followers can say whatever they like without retribution. The former president has already stated that even with Musk’s addition, he wouldn’t return to Twitter, and in his Friday (October 28) Truth Social update, he bragged about his success.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest,” Trump boasted without issuing proof of his claims.

He added, “Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

