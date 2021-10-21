Truth Social
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Disputes Claim He "Bullied" His Way Into "Home Alone 2" CameoTrump claimed that producers "begged" him to appear in the film.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDonald Trump Congratulates Kim Jong Un, Faces Backlash From RepublicansDonald Trump is facing backlash for congratulating Kim Jong Un on Truth Social.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Furious After Losing $5 Million In Sexual Abuse TrialDonald Trump was enraged about being found liable in E. Jean Carroll's sexual abuse trial on Truth Social.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Offers Ominous Message To His BaseDonald Trump has been spending a lot of time in public as of late.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump Turns Himself Into Authorities In NYCDonald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Seems To Admit To Hiding Classified Documents At Mar-A-LagoMedia and government officials alike bear down on the former president in light of his latest sensitive document scandal.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureTrump Is "Happy" Elon Musk Owns Twitter, Complains Of "Radical Left Lunatics"The former president also boasted about his platform Truth Social, saying it "had bigger numbers than all other platforms" last week.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Posts Video Making Fun Of Joe Biden's Bike AccidentDonald Trump posted the video onto his own social media site.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Social Media App, Truth Social, Expected To Launch On MondayDonald Trump's upcoming social media platform, Truth Social, is expected to launch, this week.By Cole Blake
- TechDonald Trump Announces New Social Media Platform "Truth Social"Trump has announced his own social media platform called TRUTH Social.By Alex Zidel