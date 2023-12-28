Donald Trump Disputes Claim He "Bullied" His Way Into "Home Alone 2" Cameo

Donald Trump has disputed the claim that he "bullied" his way into a cameo in Home Alone 2. “I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. The brief moment, in which Kevin McCallister runs into Trump and asks for directions, was filmed in the lobby of the then-Trump-owned Plaza Hotel. Trump then went on to claim that his brief cameo was the driving force of the film's massive success.

The claims that Trump forced his way into a cameo stem from a 2020 interview with the film's director, Chris Columbus. While speaking with Business Insider, Columbus claimed that Trump offered the lobby of the Plaza for free as long as he got a part in the film. Columbus said he had gone to Trump after finding it impractical to recreate the iconic lobby on a soundstage.

Fake Donald Trump Quotes About Panera Bread Go Viral

Meanwhile, it's not the only fact-checking related to Trump in recent weeks. Images appearing to show Donald Trump blaming Joe Biden for a spate of recent deaths linked to Panera Bread's lemonade have gone viral online. Fake captions added to screenshots of a real Trump speech in Iowa appeared to show the former President going off on a lemonade-related tangent. "Everything is bad under Biden. Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die. The lemonade didn't kill you when I was president. It was tasty and fun to drink. We loved the lemonade, didn't we? We did, but not under Biden. Bacon is more money. Gas is more money. The lemonade is more money and it kills you. When life hands you lemons, Joe Biden kills you with them," the fake quotes read. The quotes were originally posted by a satirical comedian on X.

However, the fake quotes are in reference to a real event. At least two people have reportedly died as a result of drinking Panera Bread's highly caffeinated "charged lemonade". The issue seemingly arises from potentially lethal amounts of caffeine in larger servings of the beverages. While Panera Bread is in the process of updating its menu and nutritional information, the company has been hit with two wrongful death suits.

