AI Donald Trump Parody Of “Gold Digger” Is The Latest MAGA Obsession

An AI parody of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” sung by Donald Trump has been released online and is quickly becoming the biggest thing for the MAGA crowd since “Let’s Go Brandon”. The song, dubbed “Vote Rigger”, takes aim at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis was recently behind the indictment of Trump and 18 others on charges relating to election interference in the state of Georgia. It opens with the line “Now I ain’t saying she a vote rigger/But Fatty only make my lead bigger”. However, like many of the trends that are latched onto by the far-right, it’s just so bad. It’s genuinely terrible. The song also repeats the claim Trump recently made that Willis was engaged in a sexual relationship with her former client, YSL Mondo.

But of course, the MAGA faithful love it. Roger Stone, convicted felon and long-time Trump ally, reshared it on Twitter and remarked it was “perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen.” We guess Stone hasn’t seen many funny things because this is just genuinely terrible. The lyrics are awful, the AI Trump voice is flat and disinterested. It’s just not good. However, as mentioned, the MAGA hoards think it’s literally the greatest thing ever.

Read More: Consequence goes to bat for the ex-Kanye publicist indicted in Trump’s Georgia case

Trump Defiant Amid Downfall

Only Donald Trump could remain this arrogant and sure of himself as the world collapses around him. In short, things are not going well for Donald Trump. He has now been indicted on more than 90 felonies, including 12 from the Georgia indictment alone. That includes everything from making false statements to straight-up RICO charges. His campaign is rapidly running out of money as he pays his legal fees out of his war chest. Campaign finance experts believe that Trump could literally be out of money by the end of the year.

The problem? No one on the Republican side of the aisle can stop him. What the GOP doesn’t seem to realize is that there are now two parties on the right side of the center. There is the Republican party and then there is Donald Trump. His audience isn’t interested in anyone else. Meanwhile, the other candidates attempting to run against Trump are simply trying to do their best Trump impression. In short, that means saying the most batshit things they can think of in hopes that it will siphon voters away from Trump. Meanwhile, Trump will have to continue his campaign while also factoring in court appearances and other legal issues. But for the moment, the MAGA faithful will revel in their favorite new thing – an objectively terrible AI parody.

Read More: Quavo claims he saw Donald Trump at the Magic City strip club soon after Trump was released from jail

[via]