Consequence Vouches For Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Arrested In Donald Trump Indictment

One of the more surprising arrests in the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump was Trevian Kutti. Kutti is best known for serving as the primary publicist for Kanye West. However, she somehow found her way onto Trump’s Georgia indictment. According to jail records, Kutti was charged with three crimes – violation of the RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. She was set a bond of $75,000 and released after paying $7500.

However, rapper Consequence doesn’t believe any of that is true. He spoke to TMZ about what he knew of Kutti. He admitted that Kutti was working alongside Ye during parts of his 2020 presidential campaign. However, he isn’t sure that she was actually performing the duties of a publicist. Furthermore, Consequence defended Kutti, stating that he believed she was being persecuted for the crime of simply being a Black Republican. Consequence may want to re-think that claim thanks to the evidence that the Georgia DA has one hand.

Video Evidence Appears To Disprove Consequence

The problem is that the prosecution appears to have evidence of Kutti committing some crimes. A video from a police body cam appears to show Kutti attempting to coerce a Georgia election worker, Ruby Freeman, into (falsely) admitting to helping rig the election against Donald Trump. It’s unknown when Kutti began working for the Trump campaign and in what specific capacity. Kutti went low-key viral for her smiling mugshot. Consequence told TMZ this wasn’t a surprise as she was “always pleasant to be around”. It’s unknown when Kutti, or any of the defendants, will be seen in court.

Consequence also spoke on Kanye 2024. He appeared to acknowledge that he would be helping the effort if Kanye does decide to make a “serious” run at the White House. Furthermore, the rapper is currently pushing his new track, “Who Shot Jamal?”. The track is part of a wider campaign to make mental health reasons more accessible to the victims of gun violence.

