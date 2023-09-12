Who Is Trevian Kutti? Kanye’s Ex-Publicist Arrested In Trump Indictment

2023 has been an eventful year for Trevian Kutti, albeit a not-so-enjoyable one. The publicist and lobbyist has consistently made headlines for several different reasons since 2020. One such reason includes serving as Kanye West's former publicist. However, the reason for her appearance on the news in 2023 is particularly interesting.

On Monday, August 14, 2023, Trevian Kutti was indicted alongside Trump and 17 other alleged co-conspirators for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. After that, Kutti was arrested. She famously turned herself in on August 25, one day after Trump did.

Trevian Kutti's Background

Trevian Kutti has been active in the fashion and entertainment scenes for a while. The Nebraska native opened a luxury high-heel shoe store called G'Bani with her husband in 1997. Although she gained a footing in the fashion industry prior to launching the store, G'Bani certainly helped her gain wider recognition. Furthermore, her career advanced progressively from that point onwards. A few years after opening and running her stores, Kutti founded Trevian Worldwide, an entertainment and media company, effectively branching out from the fashion industry.

She has since worked with several stars in the entertainment industry. Whether styling her clients or representing them as their publicist, she was at the top of her game. Her work with famous celebrities garnered her notable recognition, and she experienced a boost in popularity. Her clientele over the years has included: critically acclaimed actress Regina King, Kanye West, as well as disgraced musician, R Kelly.

Trevian Kutti And Politics

Trevian Kutti has been vocal about her political views for years. She openly shows support for whoever she deems fit to rule. Previously a supporter of Hilary Clinton, Kutti made the unexpected switch to supporting former president Donald Trump. She specifically made her new political stance known when she attended a rally for the ex-president in 2020 where she was seen brandishing a “Black Voices for Trump” sign. While the nature of their professional relationship is largely unknown, Kutti seems to have joined the close-knit camp of the former president since then.

Controversies

For the most part, Trevian Kutti has been involved as a publicist for high-profile controversial acts. Her recent indictment case, although a big deal, is far from her first time around hot water. While she received backlash for dealing with Kanye West, she received considerably more flack for representing Kelly, due to the gravity of his crimes, although stepped down from her role as the R&B singer's publicist in 2018. Furthermore, her open support of former President Trump has also brought her some heat. Also, in 2020, Kutti was criticized for a number of comments she made that were deemed insensitive and abhorrent. Seemingly unapologetic, she referred to Toi W. Hutchinson as a “slave,” and promised to “keep my knee on Toi W. Hutchinson’s neck” while lobbying for Canadian cannabis firm, Red White and Bloom.

Indictment And Arrest

A total of 19 individuals were indicted for their involvement in the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of Trump. Furthermore, a total of 41 counts were brought against them. Kutti, Trump, and all 17 other co-defendants turned themselves in within the two weeks that followed. Trevian Kutti was booked at the Fulton County Jail on August 25 on racketeering charges. She has now been granted a $75,000 bond.

