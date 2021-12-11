Trevian Kutti
- CrimeWho Is Trevian Kutti? Kanye's Ex-Publicist Arrested In Trump IndictmentThe nature of Kutti’s relationship with Trump is still largely unknown.By Demi Phillips
- PoliticsConsequence Vouches For Kanye West's Ex-Publicist Arrested In Donald Trump IndictmentThe rapper refuses to believe that Trevian Kutti is a criminal.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKanye West Publicist Allegedly Pressured Election Worker To Confess To Voter FraudTrevian Kutti reportedly went to the worker's home and told her she needed to be secured. Two days later, on Jan. 6, Trump supporters showed up.By Erika Marie