Since OnlyFans rose in notoritety as a way for adult content creators to market themselves and make an impressive profit back in 2020, the platform hasn’t had a ton of competition. Now that Elon Musk has taken over at Twitter headquarters, however, that’s all about to change according to the latest reports.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Tesla CEO plans to launch a “paywalled video” feature on the social media app, allowing users to charge others a fee of up to $10 in order to access the footage that they’ve shared.

It’s been noted that Twitter will be taking a percentage of those earnings for themselves – just one of the many ways that Musk has been working to efficiently monetize his $44B purchase.

An internal email to the website’s staff obtained by the Washington Post explained, “When a creator composes a tweet with a video, the creator can enable the paywall once a video has been added to the tweet.”

Upon launching the paywall feature will have preset prices spanning from $1 up to a maximum of $10, meaning that users won’t be able to charge steeper prices if they so desire, as they can on OnlyFans. If things go well with the update down the road, though, it’s possible this could change.

Aside from competing with the salacious sellers on OF, Musk has also been working on rolling out an update to Twitter’s verification system – one which would allow anyone to obtain a prestigious verified blue check mark by their name if they pay a monthly fee.

The subscription also comes with other benefits, such as attaching longer videos to tweets, having priority in the replies, mentions, and search, as well as the ability to post longer audio clips.

On top of all the changes taking place within the Twitter app, Musk has also been making some big changes within the offices after firing several top executives and countless other employees as well, landing him in some serious legal trouble – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

