Rihanna’s name has been everywhere over the past few days after the 34-year-old shared the exciting news on Sunday (September 25) that she’ll be performing at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Since then, we’ve seen the Bad Gal hit up the studio with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky to prepare for her upcoming return to the stage, and now, she’s being linked to a wildly unexpected place – Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans account.

On Monday (September 26) evening, leaked photos surfaced online from the controversial activist’s NSFW account, revealing that some of the content she shares on her profile finds her posing in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans page, where I post creative content and interact with fans more than on any other platform,” Dolezal’s bio reads. “Subscribers get to see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by colour, light, and lingerie on the weekends.”

After the photos surfaced online, several social media users expressed shock over seeing the 44-year-old acting so provocatively, but as TMZ reminds us, she’s not exactly a stranger to controversy.

As you may remember, Dolezal was swept up in the middle of major backlash in 2015 after she was outed for posing as a Black woman for years, despite being born to two white parents.

After the truth came to light, the OF creator stepped down from her position with the NAACP, although it’s been noted that she still openly identifies as an African-American woman.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to Rachel Dolezal’s latest eyebrow-raising antics below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Me opening Twitter last night to a nude Rachel Dolezel pic.twitter.com/bSrb3xmk0i — 𝓛𝓑 (@indiespicee) September 27, 2022

Who had leaked Rachel Dolezel nudes for 2022 Bingo? 😯😦😱😧



I just wanna talk — Anthony Vines (@MrVynez) September 27, 2022

Leaked photo from Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/5gqEe6LBbQ — ChampagneBaddie (@OkHeDidTHAT) September 27, 2022

Just seen them Rachel Dolezal pics and… pic.twitter.com/wuVIZyasvD — Dame 🇳🇬 (@DameDiggity) September 27, 2022

if you post Rachel Dolezal's onlyfans on my TL, you're getting blocked — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2022

“She has an OnlyFans? Rachel Dolezal? Wow. I didn't know that. You're just telling me now for the first time.



Listen, whether you agree or not, she’s led an amazing life.” pic.twitter.com/igUkE2oyqz — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) September 27, 2022

Why did y’all have to put Rachel Dolezal’s Only Fans content on my timeline? pic.twitter.com/vCBz8sMqSS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 27, 2022

Rachel Dolezal filed her Onlyfans nudes under 'ebony'? pic.twitter.com/GIsmL6BH55 — Fear of a Slack Planet 🇯🇲 (@SlackSupremacy) September 27, 2022

I’m the last 24 hours I saw Rachel Dolezal’s nudes and heard that Ned from Try Guys, of all people, cheated on his wife. I’m done. Turn the simulation off — IT’S KENNIE THE YEEHAWTIE (@KennieJD) September 27, 2022

Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let's be done. 🥴🥴🥴 — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 27, 2022

