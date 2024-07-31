Offset’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Reignites Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors

Offset was recently spotted at a casino with his ex.

Earlier this week, Offset was spotted alongside his ex Pretty Redz at a casino, prompting rumors that he cheated on Cardi B. The two rappers broke up for a brief period at the end of last year, but since appear to have rekindled their romance. Offset took to Instagram Live recently to shut down any and all speculation, though it did little to quell social media users' suspicions.

"People really need to do the research," Offset wrote. "I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" His comment about pregnancy was about his ex, who's currently expecting. The remark prompted some confusion among fans, however, and led some to believe that he was referring to Cardi B.

Fans Get Confused After Offset Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rumors that the "Bodak Yellow" performer has a little one on the way have been floating around for a while, and this certainly didn't help. She denied pregnancy speculation earlier this month, making it clear that she does not have another child on the way. "Hey Bardi are you perganant," one fan asked, to which she replied, "No I’m not perganant." As for Pretty Redz, she's currently expecting her late husband's child, not Offset's.