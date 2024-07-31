Offset’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Reignites Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors

Offset was recently spotted at a casino with his ex.

Earlier this week, Offset was spotted alongside his ex Pretty Redz at a casino, prompting rumors that he cheated on Cardi B. The two rappers broke up for a brief period at the end of last year, but since appear to have rekindled their romance. Offset took to Instagram Live recently to shut down any and all speculation, though it did little to quell social media users' suspicions.

"People really need to do the research," Offset wrote. "I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" His comment about pregnancy was about his ex, who's currently expecting. The remark prompted some confusion among fans, however, and led some to believe that he was referring to Cardi B.

Fans Get Confused After Offset Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Rumors that the "Bodak Yellow" performer has a little one on the way have been floating around for a while, and this certainly didn't help. She denied pregnancy speculation earlier this month, making it clear that she does not have another child on the way. "Hey Bardi are you perganant," one fan asked, to which she replied, "No I’m not perganant." As for Pretty Redz, she's currently expecting her late husband's child, not Offset's.

These aren't the only rumors plaguing the high-profile pair, however. Earlier this week, Cardi had to shut down speculation that she was “fighting to make payments” on her Atlanta mansion. According to her, "You bum btches wish." What do you think of fans continuing to speculate that Cardi B is expecting? What about Offset being spotted at a casino with his ex recently? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

