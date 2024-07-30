Cardi B Shoots Down Financial Ruin Speculation Amid House Foreclosure Rumors

Cardi B says she could drop $200,000 on a necklace right now if she wanted.

Cardi B says she and Offset are still doing well financially, despite rumors to the contrary spreading online amid reports that she’s facing foreclosure on her Atlanta mansion. One blog came out with the report, suggesting she's “fighting to make payments” on the property, which prompted a response from Cardi directly on X (formerly Twitter).

“LMAOOO You bum btches wish,” she replied in a since-deleted tweet caught by AllHipHop. “Me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it... And if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”

From there, she hopped on X Spaces to discuss the situation further. “If I wanna sell that house today, me and Offset could sell that sh*t in the blink of an eye,” she explained. “But we don’t want to sell our house.” After claiming that she has numerous luxury cars sitting around "collecting dust," she added: "I close my eyes and I can make money. I might just drop $200,000 on a f*cking necklace, because I can b*tch.” The rumors also come as fans continue to wait for Cardi's highly-anticipated sophomore album. She's previously confirmed that the album is finally coming at some point this year. Her debut effort dropped all the way back in 2018.

Cardi B Speaks Out On Her Financial Situation

While Cardi has since deleted her post addressing the financial trouble rumors, check out her X Spaces conversation above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

