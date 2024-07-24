Cardi B Fed Up With The Homophobia Allegations After Putting "Fan" On Blast For Spitting On Rapper's Wax Figure

The accusations reappear after just a couple of weeks.

Cardi B is seemingly always under fire for something, and this time she is having to speak out against the idea that she is homophobic. According to AllHipHop, this stems from a video that is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) of a male "fan" spitting on Cardi B's wax figure. As you can see from the screenshot below, this guy follows the New York rapper on Instagram, so that in and of itself is odd behavior. In the video you can also hear him say, "They don’t have you in a dark shadow for no reason, b****. Nobody likes you". A Cardi B fan account reshared the video and the MC came across it and replied to it with, "But when I said be a BOY".

This set some people off, leading to even more heated fan interactions. For example, this user shamed the "I Like It" songwriter for being against the gay community. "You are becoming so comfortable being homophobic and it’s disgusting". Again, this prompted Cardi B to respond and she made sure to get her point across. "Stop wit the fake homophobia bulls***. Im not homophobic I don’t care wtf you like to f*** and suck and eat on but be a f***in BOY you a grown a** man spitting at a wax figure of me. I wouldn’t allow no straight man buck on me ever! If you suck dick like me you not buckin on me neither and that’s just that!".

Cardi Denies That She's Homophobic

Later on, the "hawk tuah" dude shared a separate post, this time posing next to the statue of Cardi's rival, Nicki Minaj. He then captioned it, "Be a Mother Be a Wife. Worried about me being a boy When your Husband is Messing with Ladies With Sticks @NICKIMINAJ Nicki Is Better #Barbz @BarbzFeedx". If you are wondering why the one X user was calling Cardi B homophobic, it's because she was put on blast a couple of weeks ago. She used the "be a boy" phrase in another Twitter spat revolving around her rumored pregnancy.

Here's Where "Be A Boy" Comes From