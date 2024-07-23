Snoop Dogg Mourns Death Of His Cousin Who Drew Iconic "Doggystyle" Album Cover

The iconic illustrator has passed away.

Joe Cool previously discussed with HipHopDX how he was battling with drug abuse prior to working on Snoop's artwork in the 1990s and it helped him stay clean. In recent years, he's worked with several recovery and art therapy non-profits. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

Fans joined in on the messages as well. In the comments section of Snoop's post, one user wrote: "Damn Joe Cool rip, Solid dude and Dope Artist responsible for some of the Greatest art visuals in Hip Hop!!" Another added: "Creator Of The Most Iconic Album Cover Of All Time. Rest In Peace." Check out the tributes on Instagram below.

Snoop and Joe Cool's cousin, Daz Dillinger , also paid tribute to the late artist in a post on Instagram. “REST N PEACE DARYL JOE COOL DANIEL [explosion emoji, 100 emoji] MY BIGG CUZZN THIS REALLY HURTS WE GREW UP TOGETHER U WAS THERE FROM DAY ONE IM GONE REALLY REALLY MISS U BIGG CUZ [prayer hands emoji],” he wrote.

Snoop Dogg has announced that his cousin, Darryl “Joe Cool” Daniel, has passed away. He mourned the late artist in a tribute on Instagram on Tuesday while sharing a video of the two of them backstage at a concert. In the caption, he wrote: “R. I. P. [prayer hands emoji, crying emoji] my big cuzn joe cool.” Cool is best known for his work with Snoop which included the album cover for Doggystyle .

