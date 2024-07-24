Shante Broadus Reveals What Attracted Her To Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shante Broadus says Snoop's sense of humor set him apart.

Shante Broadus says Snoop Dogg's sense of humor set him apart when the two began dating. She recently reflected on falling in love with the legendary rapper during an interview on Big Boy TV. Snoop shared the clip on Instagram afterward with several loving emojis.

“He was funny... He still is," Broadus said. She added that Snoop can get an "attitude" on occasion, but that, “It’s cool. I just tell him to shut the hell up and keep it pushing." In the comments section of Snoop's post, fans were loving the adorable moment. "She’s so smooth and gentle with convo….just like the Boss Lady she is," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Humans not perfect but I love to see healthy black love."

Shante Broadus & Snoop Dogg Attend "BMF" Premiere

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attend STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Snoop previously discussed his marriage to Broadus while speaking at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, earlier this year. He explained that Charlie Wilson was instrumental in keeping him focused on his wife. “This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally,” he explained. “Especially when it comes to me and my wife because there were certain phases in my life where I felt like, ‘I should be by myself, I should do this alone.” He added that Wilson “was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know, ‘Don’t blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.’” The two have been together for over 30 years.

Shante Broadus Speaks On Marriage To Snoop Dogg

Check out Broadus' full comments about her husband on Big Boy TV above. In other news, Snoop recently mourned the passing of his cousin, Darryl “Joe Cool” Daniel, who drew the cover artwork for Doggystyle. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

