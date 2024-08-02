Offset Looks Unfazed By Cardi B Divorce & Pregnancy As He Vibes To Music In Car

Fans aren't buying it.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. The news came amid rumors that the former Migos member cheated on her with his ex Pretty Redz at a casino, which he denies. Reportedly, this scandal had nothing to do with Cardi's decision to file, as a source told the outlet it was a long time coming.

Clearly, this is some big news for both of the artists, but it's not the only major development in their lives. Today, Cardi also announced that she's pregnant with her third child, debuting her growing bump in some stunning maternity photos. The reveal arrived alongside a heartfelt message dedicated to her youngest. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" it begins.

Offset Hangs Out In Back Of Car After Cardi B Files For Divorce

Cardi has yet to address reports about her divorce, however, and neither has Offset. He did recently hop on his Instagram Story to share a brief clip, but as far as fans can tell, it has nothing to do with the split or Cardi's pregnancy. In fact, the performer looks as happy as can be, vibing to some music while lying in the back of a car. This appears to suggest that he's unbothered despite all of the chaos in his personal life, but social media users aren't buying it.