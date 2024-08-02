Offset Looks Unfazed By Cardi B Divorce & Pregnancy As He Vibes To Music In Car

BYCaroline Fisher373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rapper Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Fans aren't buying it.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage. The news came amid rumors that the former Migos member cheated on her with his ex Pretty Redz at a casino, which he denies. Reportedly, this scandal had nothing to do with Cardi's decision to file, as a source told the outlet it was a long time coming.

Clearly, this is some big news for both of the artists, but it's not the only major development in their lives. Today, Cardi also announced that she's pregnant with her third child, debuting her growing bump in some stunning maternity photos. The reveal arrived alongside a heartfelt message dedicated to her youngest. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" it begins.

Read More: Cardi B’s Tia Kemp-Inspired Offset Diss Track Exposed As AI Fabrication

Offset Hangs Out In Back Of Car After Cardi B Files For Divorce

Cardi has yet to address reports about her divorce, however, and neither has Offset. He did recently hop on his Instagram Story to share a brief clip, but as far as fans can tell, it has nothing to do with the split or Cardi's pregnancy. In fact, the performer looks as happy as can be, vibing to some music while lying in the back of a car. This appears to suggest that he's unbothered despite all of the chaos in his personal life, but social media users aren't buying it.

"He hurt real bad," one Instagram commenter theorizes. "If masking the pain was a person," another says. Obviously, fans are looking forward to hearing what he has to say about all of this, and are eagerly anticipating a full rundown from Cardi B. What do you think of Offset vibing in the back of a car amid news of his divorce and Cardi B's pregnancy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B’s Fans Shower Her With Love Amid Pregnancy News & Offset Divorce

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...