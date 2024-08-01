Cardi B’s Tia Kemp-Inspired Offset Diss Track Exposed As AI Fabrication

Fans didn't take long to figure out that this was just a fake diss created by artificial intelligence, as Cardi B is probably not in this mode.

Cardi B just dropped some major bombshells online, as news broke that she's expecting a third child and that she filed for divorce from Offset. However, all this new info has also understandably resulted in a whole lot of misinformation, including a supposed diss track from her against the former Migo titled "Tia Kemp." This is in reference to Rick Ross' ex, who has a pretty nasty relationship with him online right now that continues to become even more contentious. Still, the Bardi Gang quickly figured out that this viral track is just a cheap A.I. attempt to fabricate a track centered around the divorce.

Furthermore, a lot of fans expressed surprise at the news of the divorce, but those select few probably weren't very up to date with Cardi B and Offset. It's been no secret that the two faced some bumps in the road as of late, especially in the public eye when it comes to cheating allegations against the Georgia rapper. But that being said, we don't really know if these accusations were what caused the reported split, as other reports suggest that they reached an amicable agreement. Still, the Bronx femcee supposedly wants full custody of their two children, and other details about the split are unknown.

Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement

Elsewhere, here's what Cardi B had to say about her pregnancy. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump and presumably addressing the Offset divorce as well. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"