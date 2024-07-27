Cardi B Reacts To Donald Trump Telling Christians They Won’t Have To Vote After 2024

BYCaroline Fisher968 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Cardi B is seen leaving the "Watch What Happens Live" studio in Manhattan on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Cardi B seems concerned.

Yesterday, Donald Trump spoke to Christians at Turning Point Action’s Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a few of his remarks have since gone viral. At one point in his speech, the former president urged the audience to vote for him in the upcoming election, promising to fix various Christian-related concerns. According to him, he'd do such a good job that they'd never even need to vote again. "You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," he said.

For obvious reasons, this statement has earned mixed reactions, with many arguing that Trump promoted dictatorship. Of course, it remains unclear what he actually meant, though the comments have caused a major stir on social media. As countless users share their takes on his claim, Cardi B has joined the conversation, seeming just as skeptical about Trump's intentions.

Read More: Cardi B Responds To Popeyes’ Invite To Collab On Wing Flavors: “COME PICK ME UP”

Cardi B Seems Concerned

"Whistle blowing a dictatorship ?" she replied to a clip of the viral moment, adding a thinking emoji. This is far from the first time Cardi B has spoken on politics in recent months, as she also recently came to Kamala Harris' defense amid comparisons to the viral "Hawk Tuah" girl. Cardi clarified that regardless of one's political affiliation, these kinds of attacks are unacceptable.

“I always knew how people are when it comes to women but the disrespect?” she began on Twitter Spaces earlier this week. “Let me tell you something, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting." What do you think of Donald Trump telling Christians they won't have to vote anymore if he gets elected? What about Cardi B's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Slams Ice Spice Over Rumored “Y2K” Diss

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...