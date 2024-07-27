Cardi B Reacts To Donald Trump Telling Christians They Won’t Have To Vote After 2024

Cardi B seems concerned.

Yesterday, Donald Trump spoke to Christians at Turning Point Action’s Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a few of his remarks have since gone viral. At one point in his speech, the former president urged the audience to vote for him in the upcoming election, promising to fix various Christian-related concerns. According to him, he'd do such a good job that they'd never even need to vote again. "You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians," he said.

For obvious reasons, this statement has earned mixed reactions, with many arguing that Trump promoted dictatorship. Of course, it remains unclear what he actually meant, though the comments have caused a major stir on social media. As countless users share their takes on his claim, Cardi B has joined the conversation, seeming just as skeptical about Trump's intentions.

Cardi B Seems Concerned

"Whistle blowing a dictatorship ?" she replied to a clip of the viral moment, adding a thinking emoji. This is far from the first time Cardi B has spoken on politics in recent months, as she also recently came to Kamala Harris' defense amid comparisons to the viral "Hawk Tuah" girl. Cardi clarified that regardless of one's political affiliation, these kinds of attacks are unacceptable.