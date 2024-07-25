Donald Trump Is Now Using Don Toliver's Music In His Campaign Videos

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
We wonder if Don Toliver signed off on this?

Overall, former President Donald Trump is not that popular with the youth. Although apps like Twitter may say otherwise, Trump's polling numbers with people between the ages of 18-24 are not good. However, he has to change that if he wants to beat Kamala Harris in the general election. She is making a huge charge since securing the nomination, and Trump has been showing some signs of worry as he was hoping to face a weaker candidate in Joe Biden.

That said, it seems as though Donald Trump is looking to appeal to the youth through the music he uses in his campaign videos. For instance, in the latest video which can be seen below, Trump is using the song "Attitude" by Don Toliver, Cash Cobain, and Charlie Wilson. Using popular music is very common when it comes to campaign ads. After all, Harris has been using "Freedom" by Beyonce as her new song. That said, one has to wonder if Toliver signed off on the Trump campaign's use of the track.

Donald Trump Is Going Up Against Kamala Harris

If Trump believes this is going to be the thing that sets him over the edge with youth voters, he may be sorely mistaken. Either way, it will be interesting to see what comes out of the use of the song. Perhaps Trump will continue to go into hip-hop for some musical inspiration. Only time will tell whether or not it pays off, and whether or not he can win the election come November.

Let us know what you think of strategy from Donald Trump, in the comments section down below. Do you like the use of popular music in political campaigns? Do you believe that Donald Trump will defeat Kamala Harris come November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

