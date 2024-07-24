Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified On Body Cam Following Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

The new video shows the aftermath of the Donald Trump assassination attempt.

Bodycam footage taken by Secret Service agents reveals the aftermath of Thomas Matthew Crooks' failed assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a campaign on July 13, ahead of the Republican National Convention. Trump survived, escaping the situation with nothing more than an ear injury, which came when the bullet grazed him. One rally attendee died, and two more were injured. Since the assassination attempt, questions about the poor security job arose. The Department of Homeland Security began a probe into the Secret Service on July 16.

Republican senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa posted new footage of the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt. In the footage, which was taken by a Secret Service agent's helmet camera, the security personnel on location are talking through what took place. The grisly footage shows what appears to be an agent standing on the roof with several law enforcement officers. They are attempting to make sense of the timeline of events. Viewers can see the blurred, lifeless body of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks at various moments.

“For the past 10 days, questions have only been building regarding the catastrophic security failure that occurred on July 13," said Senator Grassley in a statement. "Federal agencies, particularly the Secret Service, have failed to be transparent with the American people. This assassination attempt is a matter of significant public interest, and the public’s business ought to be public. I’m releasing these records as part of my efforts to get answers and hold agencies accountable.” Grassley is not the only politician demanding answers. Trump himself issued a similar demand for accountability on his Truth Social page.