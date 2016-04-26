Secret Service
- CrimeSecret Service Claims $100 Billion Has Been Stolen In COVID Relief Funds: ReportAssistant Special Agent in Charge Roy Dotson says that in his 29 years in law enforcement, he's "never seen something at this scale."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Allegedly Charged Secret Service Over $10,000 For May Room RentalsThat's an interesting business move. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsDonald Trump Greets Supporters Outside Of Hospital In Drive-By Photo-OpDonald Trump drove by fans outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- NewsTrump Leaves White House Briefing After Secret Service Shoots SuspectWhen asked if he was shaken by the shooting, Trump reportedly said, "Do I seem rattled?"By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Reacts To Last Night's Protests & White House LockdownDonald Trump was in lockdown at the White House yesterday amid protests.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsEminem's "Framed" Led To A Secret Service InvestigationA TMZ employee allegedly played the "whistleblower." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Enrolled To Attend The University Of Michigan This FallSasha begins her studies next week. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSnoop Dogg Sparks Up A Blunt At The White HouseSnoop Dogg documented his "smooth" journey to the White House.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBarack Obama And Hillary Clinton Were Sent Explosive Devices In The MailThe Secret Service discovered suspicious packages during routine mail checks for the political figures. By hnhh
- EntertainmentHillary Clinton's Secret Service Van Suffers A Crash In A GarageReports confirm that Hillary was unharmed, and any damages caused by the crash were minor. By hnhh
- SocietyWhite House On Lockdown After Car Hits Security BarrierReports say The White House is currently on lockdown following a car hitting a security barrier nearby. By Aron A.
- MusicChief Keef Tells Donald Trump Not To Send Secret Service For His "F*ck Trump" Post"Donald. Don't send the secret service. K?"By Aron A.
- SocietySecret Service Agent Being Investigated For Anti-Trump Facebook PostsAfter the release of the infamous Trump tapes, special agent O'Grady wrote on Facebook that she "would take jail time over a bullet" when it comes to protecting Donald Trump. By Angus Walker
- MusicSecret Service Official Says Kanye West Not A Threat To Donald TrumpThe Secret Service assures us that Kanye West is not a threat to Donald Trump.By Rose Lilah
- NewsYG Says The Secret Service Is Harassing His Label Over "FDT"YG says the Secret Service is looking into his lyrics following the release of his controversial "FDT" record.By Kevin Goddard