Thomas Matthew Crooks: Everything You Need To Know About the Trump Rally Shooter

Learn all about "loner" Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Pennsylvania man who fired shots at a Trump rally, injuring 3—including the former President—and killing one.

By now, most have seen photos and heard bits and pieces about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old suspect identified as the shooter who took aim at former President Donald Trump. Chaos broke out while the controversial politician was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was said to have taken a rifle, positioned himself on the roof of a nearby building, and opened fire. Trump was injured in the fray, bleeding from his ear as he lifted his fist in the sky as the Secret Service rushed him to safety. Firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed during the attack, and NBC News reports two others, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were also critically injured but survived. Crooks was immediately killed by a Secret Service sniper.

In the days that followed, authorities—and the public—gathered and shared information learned about Crooks. Videos of him being teased in school have made the rounds on social media. Class photos from high school have also surfaced, and his former classmates have gone public with their stories about their interactions. As a motive for the assassination attempt continues to be sought, we've gathered as much confirmed information about Crooks in an effort to paint a broader picture of the suspected shooter.

He Grew Up In Bethel Park & Was A Loner

The Wall Street Journal spoke with Julianna Grooms, who went to high school with Crooks. She suggested he didn't discuss his political views, although reports state he was a registered Republican. Crooks also lived and grew up in Bethel Park, described as a well-to-do suburb not far from Pittsburgh. The New York Times added that Crooks also worked at a nursing home, and his employers didn't have concerns that he was dangerous.

“If someone would say something to his face, he would just kind of stare at them,” Grooms said of Crooks's bullying. However, she added that people "would say he was the student who would shoot up high school.” He was also said to have been a good student, recently receiving an engineering science associate's degree from the Community College of Allegheny. Moreover, Crooks had interests in coding and chess, and typically stayed to himself.

“When I got the first text on Sunday … I was flabbergasted,” former Bethel Park High School counselor Jim Knapp told NBC News. “I go back and I think about it, and I say evil is in the world, and that’s what I believe happened with Thomas. He snapped. I believe that the devil and the evil really invaded his brain and that made him do what he did.” Knapp added, “He had a handful of friends. In the cafeteria, I’d sit down with him and I’d say, ‘Thomas, would you like me to get some kids over here?’ And he’d say, ‘Nope, Mr. Knapp, I want to be by myself.’ Which is fine."

He Acted Alone In The Shooting

Little is known about Crooks, himself, or his motives. Reports state he was a lone gunman, and during the shooting, he wasn't carrying identification, making it difficult for authorities to find out who he was. Additionally, the FBI shared that Crooks's father purchased the AR-15-style 556 rifle used in the shooting. By tracing the firearm, they were able to identify the suspect. Later, when federal investigators descended on Crooks's residence, they still didn't find any revelations regarding what led the 20-year-old to shoot at a former President of the United States.

Following instances like these, it is common for authorities to find copious amounts of information at a shooter's home. However, they did not locate a manifesto or writings detailing the attack's planning. The FBI also stated that Crooks wasn't on their radar, and he had not been in trouble with police. They added there wasn't anything to suggest he had previously documented mental health issues. Crooks's laptop and cellphone are currently being analyzed at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Additional Firearms & An Explosive Were Found

An Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad car drives towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US President Donald Trump, as the FBI carries out an investigation, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 2024. Donald Trump said that it was divine intervention that helped him survive an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and called on Americans to unite. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

It was also shared by the FBI that there was an explosive device found in Crooks's vehicle. However, they have held details close to the vest for the time being. Several senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that there were over a dozen firearms located at Crooks's home. It was added by ABC 7 News that Crooks reportedly purchased 50 rounds of ammunition on the day of the rally. The man was a local gun club member of the Clairton Sportsmen's Club and practiced shooting in his spare time.

It Was Crooks's Father Who Called The Police To Their Home

Following initial frantic reports of the shooting, Crooks's father, Matthew Crooks, reportedly called the police. He told them that both his son and one of his guns were missing, and he was concerned. However, he believed his son was at the gun range on Saturday, not the Trump rally. The Associated Press reported that Matthew purchased the firearm used in the assassination attempt around six months ago. When speaking with CNN, a bewildered Matthew said he was still trying to figure out "what the hell is going on." It has been adamantly stated that the Crooks family is fully cooperating with the FBI and federal investigators.

He Donated To A Democrat-Leaning Organization

As previously stated, Crooks was reportedly registered as a Republican. However, on January 20, 2021, the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Crooks donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project. Their website states that the "Progressive Turnout Project is the largest voter contact organization in the country, specifically dedicated to mobilizing the Democratic Party and defending democracy. Our mission: rally Democrats to vote."

His Parents Are Counselors

Further, Fox News shared that Matthew and Mary Elizabeth Crooks are both registered in Pennsylvania as professional behavioral counselors. The couple have reportedly been licensed in the state since 2002 through the Pennsylvania social work board. Those licenses are active and expire in 2025. Further, Matthew is reportedly registered to vote as a Libertarian.

He Tried Out For His High School's Rifle Team

Jason Kohler, 21, speaks to the media about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US President Donald Trump, as the FBI carries out an investigation, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 2024. Donald Trump said that it was divine intervention that helped him survive an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and called on Americans to unite. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

One of Crooks's former classmates, Jameson Myers, shed light on the school's varsity rifle team's rejection of the shooter. "He did not even make the junior varsity team after trying out," Myers stated. "He never returned to tryouts for the remainder of high school." Another student reported Crooks as a "terrible" shot who "wasn't really fit for the rifle team." However, school officials claimed there wasn't evidence of Crooks ever attempting to join the group. Myers added, “He was a nice kid who never talked poorly of anyone and I never have thought him capable of anything I’ve seen him do in the last few days.”

Community College Of Allegheny County Called Him A "Brilliant Student"

An anonymous source from the community college Crooks recently graduated from told NPR that he was a "brilliant student." They also said he "has a solid future ahead of him," amid the institution issuing a statement regarding the shooting. "Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. We are grateful that former President Trump is safe and recovering, and we extend our condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore on their loss, and offer our thoughts and prayers to all others who have been impacted by this tragedy," CCAC shared. "As the investigation into this weekend’s events continues, CCAC will fully cooperate with members of law enforcement."

He Was Allegedly Wearing A Demolition YouTube Channel's Shirt At The Time Of The Shooting

As images and videos from the attack on Trump circulated, a graphic photo of an alleged deceased Crooks surfaced online. In it, authorities are reportedly standing over his body, and it showed that Crooks was wearing a Demolition Ranch t-shirt. The attire references a YouTube channel that highlights demolition and firearms. Matt Carriker, the creator of the Demolition Ranch channel, responded to the viral news in a video. Like many others, Carriker shared that he was "shocked and confused."

“We don’t vet the people who buy our shirts, obviously, it would be impossible to. Just like Nike doesn’t vet who buys their shoes,” Carriker said. “This channel is not about violence. This channel will never be and we never would condone that at all. I hate that.”

His Social Media Accounts Did Not Reveal Violent Tendencies

In similar violent incidents of attacks against political figures, a look at a suspect's online footprint often reveals motives for their actions. Yet, authorities claim that Crooks's social media pages are scarce and house little information about him, let alone his thoughts on American politics. It was confirmed that a Discord account belonging to Crooks is being investigated, prompting the platform to speak out.