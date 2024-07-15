Donald Trump Shooter Spotted Crawling On Roof Before Firing At The Former President

Multiple attendees at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally seemed to try to notify police of the shooter before the attack occurred.

More disturbing footage and accounts continue to emerge from the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday (July 13). A new clip going viral online shows how the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, crawled onto the roof of a building just outside of the rally's perimeter, with attendees seemingly attempting to notify law enforcement of their suspicions. It's a very harrowing and dark moment to witness, so viewer discretion is advised for the clip below. This adds onto the rampant search for more information on this attack, which left a rally-goer dead and two more injured.

As for Crooks, Trump's attempted assassin was shot and killed within a minute of him firing his AR-15 from about 130 yards away. In addition, once information emerged about his identity and background, more folks and media publications came forward with details. One recent alleged report from The New York Post claims that Crooks' high school rifle team rejected him, due partially to his poor accuracy. However, other supposed testimonies painted him as a bullied outcast who had odd interactions with his fellow schoolmates, coaches, and teachers.

Trump's Shooter Crawls Onto Roof Before Attack

In addition to all this, Trump's shooting caused a lot of debate when it comes to his presidential bid against incumbent Joe Biden, and around folks who vehemently oppose the former and convicted president politically. For example, DJ Akademiks recently blasted Amanda Seales for suggesting that Trump's team staged all this. "Some of y'all are so into whatever political view y'all have, y'all dismiss reality," he remarked. "B***h, wake up. There’s a f***ing whole investigation by the FBI outside in Butler. Drive over there and go see if they’re investigating staged s**t."