Donald Trump Shooter Reportedly Rejected From High School Rifle Team Due To Poor Aim

By Gabriel Bras Nevares
Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida
DORAL, FLORIDA - JULY 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump continues to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The man who almost assassinated Donald Trump was shot and killed within a minute of when he started shooting at the candidate.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump this past weekend is still sending shockwaves through the United States' consciousness, and has many reflecting on what else was on this path. Moreover, The New York Post recently and reportedly spoke to Frederick Mach, the leader of Trump's shooter's high school rifle team. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot dead within a minute of him firing at the former and convicted president, was allegedly rejected from his school's rifle team partly because of his supposedly poor aim. In addition, a member of the team during the time that Crooks tried out, Jonathan Myers, told the publication that the shooter had bizarre interactions with fellow students and with coaches, indicating that something was off.

Furthermore, another former high school student and colleague of Thomas Matthew Crooks called him an "outcast" and said that other students bullied him. Crooks wounded Donald Trump, killed someone in the crowd, and injured two others during his AR-15-fronted attack, which he carried out from atop a building right outside of the perimeter of the Pennsylvania rally (130 yards away from Trump). Apparently, he was a registered Republican. While much of the information around Crooks is not 100% confirmed, the picture becomes clearer with each reported discovery.

Donald Trump At A Florida Rally

As such, take all of this with a grain of salt, especially as the world is having wild reactions to the Trump assassination attempt. Over in the hip-hop realm, Kodak Black recently blasted Plies for "slandering" the former president after this shooting. "We ain't going for no Trump slander," he expressed. "Trump ain't done nothing to you. You feel me? You rich. We rich."

Meanwhile, other rappers are taking advantage of this moment for some crossover appeal, and to capitalize on the hot new pop culture talking point. For example, 50 Cent recently replaced his face on the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' cover with Trump's during a performance of "Many Men," which details the attempt on Fif's life. It even drew the G-Unit mogul to become a trending topic and meme on social media once more, joining a whole host of other jokes and reactions. Hopefully these all separate the light nature of the Internet with the dark nature of this attack, and don't confuse them for one another.

