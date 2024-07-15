DJ Akademiks Reacts To Amanda Seales Claiming Donald Trump Shooting Was Staged

DJ Akademiks is not happy with Seales' theory.

DJ Akademiks is one of the internet's most popular commentators, so it is no surprise that he had something to say about Amanda Seales' remarks. Former United States President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents quickly neutralized the shooter, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Shots meant for Trump, who was hit in the ear by one, killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore and injured two others.

Actress Amanda Seales, who was in the news earlier this year for her controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, shared her thoughts on Instagram. “That was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of 'Madea Runs for President,'” said Seales. She added that she "lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.” After receiving ire for her remarks, she deleted the video and issued a slight retraction.

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Amanda Seales' Instagram Video

DJ Akademiks reacted to Seales' comments on his Twitch livestream, and he did not mince words. He repeatedly referred to her in a derogatory manner, using expletives to describe her. “Some of y'all are so glued into whatever political view y'all have, y'all dismiss reality. B*tch, wake up. There’s a f*cking whole investigation by the FBI outside in Butler. Drive over there and go see if they’re investigating staged sh*t," said Akademiks.