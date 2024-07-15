DJ Akademiks Reacts To Amanda Seales Claiming Donald Trump Shooting Was Staged

DJ Akademiks is one of the internet's most popular commentators, so it is no surprise that he had something to say about Amanda Seales' remarks. Former United States President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents quickly neutralized the shooter, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Shots meant for Trump, who was hit in the ear by one, killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore and injured two others.
Actress Amanda Seales, who was in the news earlier this year for her controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, shared her thoughts on Instagram. “That was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of 'Madea Runs for President,'” said Seales. She added that she "lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.” After receiving ire for her remarks, she deleted the video and issued a slight retraction.
DJ Akademiks Reacts To Amanda Seales' Instagram Video
DJ Akademiks reacted to Seales' comments on his Twitch livestream, and he did not mince words. He repeatedly referred to her in a derogatory manner, using expletives to describe her. “Some of y'all are so glued into whatever political view y'all have, y'all dismiss reality. B*tch, wake up. There’s a f*cking whole investigation by the FBI outside in Butler. Drive over there and go see if they’re investigating staged sh*t," said Akademiks.
DJ Akademiks has previously voiced his support for former president Trump, so his reaction is not necessarily a surprising one. He has previously come under fire for the way he speaks about women. His reaction to Seales' comments also drew criticism. As for Trump, his presidential campaign continued without much of a hitch. He issued a statement on Truth Social commending the Secret Service's quick response and calling for unity. On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Oval Office calling for an end to all forms of political violence. Trump will announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention on Monday, ahead of a presumed Election Day rematch with Biden.