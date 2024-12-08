Amanda Seales Blasts Haters Questioning Negative Shannon Sharpe Experience

Amanda Seales felt like she was attacked on "Club Shay Shay."

Earlier this year, Amanda Seales sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast. Unsurprisingly, the interview quickly made waves online. Almost immediately, fans called Sharpe out for his behavior during the interview. They accused him of downplaying Seales' experiences with racism and more. She even went on to put him on blast for questioning her autism diagnosis.

“Shannon: But have you been clinically diagnosed? Me: Yes. There is a clinical diagnosis for Autism. He then hung his head and exhaled in frustration because I did not answer his question," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I was not going to be pressured by this man who was interrogating me with absolutely zero love for me into proving something to him that L. By his line of questioning, he had already committed to undermining." Now, Seales is opening up about the interview once again, and firing back at those dismissing the negative experience she had.

Amanda Seales Recalls Club Shay Shay Appearance

"You didn't see the whole interview," she began on live. "They cut out portions of the interview. Don't tell me what I experienced. How are you gonna tell somebody 'you weren't attacked'? Yes I was. That man sat up there and literally said to me 'What you're saying isn't right.' They cut out when Shannon Sharpe literally said to me, 'It seems like anybody who doesn't agree with you, you say they're racist.' And I literally had to say to him, 'Is there a reason that you are being so hostile with me?'"

Seales continued, explaining how she believes the conversation about her autism diagnosis should have gone. Sharpe isn't the only person Seales has had issues with in recent months, as she also went back and forth with Icewear Vezzo over Donald Trump earlier this year. Eventually, he apologized for going overboard with his remarks.