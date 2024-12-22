Amanda Seales Blasts Comparisons To “Idiot” Candace Owens

Amanda Seales is fed up.

Amanda Seales is someone who never hesitates to speak her mind, and according to her, that might be all she has in common with Candace Owens. During a recent chat with her followers on Instagram Live, Seales shut down those comparing her to the conservative commentator. She made it clear that she took offense to the comparisons, slamming Owens in the process.

"The obsession with you all mentioning this idiot's name with mine, not Roland Martin, this woman that you all keep mentioning with mine," she began. "Let's get something very clear today, there are zero things in common with me and Candace Owens. Literally nothing. And when you suggest that there is any reason why we should share space, what you're doing is wildly disrespecting my education, my authenticity, and my value system. You are also giving her merit that she does not deserve and that is completely unearned. So please, stop juxtaposing her and I in any shared space other than those that exist right now at the behest of gravity and a necessity to breathe air.

"Like we have to get more nuanced than just because two people are Black, and they're women, and they have mentioned politics, that they should share space," she continued. "No, they don't need to share space." This is far from the first time Seales checked social media users, however. Earlier this month, she hopped online to call out those questioning the negative experience she had on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.