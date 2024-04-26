Amanda Seales Calls Out Shannon Sharpe Over Dismissing Her Autism Claims

Amanda Seales's viral interview on Shannon Sharpes Club Shay Shay continues to make waves on social media. Seales is known for being outspoken and unafraid to say what is bothering her. The comedian had to check host Shannon Sharpe on multiple occasions during the interview. She had to correct him about the race of her parents after incorrectly and insensitively mischaracterizing their race. Seales also had to check Sharpe for dismissing her experiences with racism. Fans on social media have criticized Sharpe's interview skills and his seemingly insensitive behavior during the sitdown.

Seales has now publicly discussed her experience doing the podcast and voiced her frustration with how she was treated. On her Instagram, she has spoken about how she felt "interrogated" by Sharpe, who she says was extremely insensitive. Seales also responded to her claims that she is on the Autism spectrum. During the interview, Seales claimed she was autistic, and Sharpe interrogated her on that fact in a tense moment. Seales is sticking by her truth and won't let her perceived disrespect go unspoken.

Amanda Seales Defends Autism Claims

Amanda Seales reiterated her conversation with Sharpe on her Instagram. Seals wrote, “Shannon: But have you been clinically diagnosed? Me: Yes. There is a clinical diagnosis for Autism.” She continued, "He then hung his head and exhaled in frustration because I did not answer his question.” Seales felt extremely disrespected and had to defend herself. She explained, saying, "...Because I was not going to be pressured by this man who was interrogating me with absolutely zero love for me into proving something to him that L. By his line of questioning, he had already committed to undermining."

Seales explained on Instagram that she has not officially been diagnosed with Autism by a doctor. She explained in the interview, "I was recently diagnosed as someone who has autism spectrum disorder, which is very difficult to identify in Black women because of racism.” On Instagram, she revealed she has not officially been diagnosed because she doesn't want to pay $10k for the tests. Overall, the Amanda Seales Club Shay Shay interview revealed a lot. Hopefully, both parties move on and continue to improve as individuals.

