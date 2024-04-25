Amanda Seales Calls Out Issa Rae in Explosive Club Shay Shay Interview

Amanda Seales opens up about her relationship with Issa Rae.

Amanda Seales' interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay has been causing a lot of discussion. Seales has always been an outspoken personality and isnt afraid of levying criticism. She has recently called out an article that criticized her for calling out Black Hollywood. Seales has expressed that she does not always feel welcome in Black Hollywood spaces. She had commented on how it felt to not be invited to the NAACP Image Awards despite being a part of the industry. Now, Seales has opened up about being allegedly mistreated by Issa Rae.

Seales was one of the stars of Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure which the show ran for five seasons. On Club Shay Shay she commented on the rumors of there being tension between herself and Rae. She went on to tell her side of the story, expressing how she was mistreated during the filming of the acclaimed show. The actor and comedian said she felt alienated by Rae and the rest of the cast. Her comments have sparked a discussion about Seales and Rae’s relationship. 

Amanda Seales Explains Issa Rae Beef

Seales said in the Shannon Sharpe interview that  Rae never felt she was “needed” on Insecure. She also mentioned Rae never promoted her show Get Your Life, even though Rae produced it through her production company. Seales also said of Rae, “She didn’t feel like I deserved to be protected. I’m only giving a portion of the situation. But that was my experience.” She continued, “And nonetheless, I have still always protected her because I felt like it was my responsibility to do so. But it is not.” Seales says she was never empowered by Rae like she supposedly empowers other Black women. 

She clarified she knows how important Issa Rae’s role is in Hollywood, saying, “I’m not interested in getting a $100 million production deal. That’s not a life that I want for myself. But I know that her role is very important.” The Amanda Seales appearance on Club Shay Shay is another viral interview for Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe has received less than glowing reviews about his performance in the interview. 

