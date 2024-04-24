Amanda Seales Sounds Off On Emmanuel Acho For His Angel Reese Diss

Amanda Seales has some words for Emmanuel Acho. Seales appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s interview show Club Shay Shay. Seales took the interview opportunity to comment on Acho’s rant about Angel Reese. Acho raised eyebrows when he ranted about Angel Reese after she and LSU lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa. Reese was visibly emotional during the post-game presser, where she talked about the struggles she had been dealing with. Reese revealed she had been dealing with death threats and harassment for months. Reese lamented how she has been sexualized since winning the National Championship.

Emmanuel Acho took Angel Reeses’s post-loss press conference as a chance to make a point. The talking head started by saying he was giving a “gender-neutral” and “racially indifferent” take. He went on to criticize Reese for her attitude in a rant that was swiftly criticized on social media. Amanda Seales has now responded to Acho on Club Shay Shay, and she went off on the sports figure.

Amanda Seales Goes Off on Emmanuel Acho

Amanda Seales passionately expressed her disagreement with Acho, labeling him as 'corny'. She found his comments towards Angel Reese “disgusting”'. Seales also criticized Acho’s persona, accusing him of portraying himself as a “white person savior. “ Seales didn't hold back on Club Shay Shay, harshly criticizing Emmanuel Acho. Acho, known for his controversial takes, seemed to revel in being the contrarian voice on sports talk shows.

Acho was already taken down by his colleague and fellow sports personality Taylor Rooks and many others. Reese never responded to Acho, and that's how it should have been. Amanda Seales is never one to mince words. She is a comedian who revels in truth-telling. She would not let Acho’s comments slide and had been thinking about them for weeks. Angel Reese is preparing for her debut in the WNBA. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky with the 7th pick in the WNBA Draft. The WNBA is going to be very popular this summer, and the league kicks off on May 14th.

