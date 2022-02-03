Issa Rae
- TVIssa Rae Says The Cancelation Of "Rap Sh!t" Is Indicative Of Industry TrendsShe opened up on black shows not being given the space to succeed.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"Rap Sh!t" Season 2 Is Coming: What We KnowShawna and Mia are back this November!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureIssa Rae Fans Come To Her Defense After Awkward Name MispronunciationAn interviewer at CultureCon struggled to pronounce Issa Rae's name.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCountless Celebrities Step Out For Beyonce's First LA "Renaissance" StopSeveral familiar faces brought their A game to Beyonce's first "Renaissance" show in LA.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIssa Rae Is Glad That She Didn't Become Successful Until Her 30sShe had fans cracking up at her reasons.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearIssa Rae Serves Natural Body In Pink Ivy Park Bikini Amid "Barbie" Movie's Massive SuccessThe star-studded film has officially secured the biggest opening day of 2023 so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIssa Rae Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Sing Her Theme SongIssa Rae knew exactly who she'd choose to sing her theme song.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVIssa Rae Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Insecure" & "Barbie" Star Worth?The unstoppable Issa Rae journey from humble beginnings to a $10 million net worth. A captivating tale of talent, tenacity, and triumph.By Jake Skudder
- TVIssa Rae Inks Multi-Year Deal With Def Jam Recordings For RaedioIssa Rae now has a partnership with Def Jam Recordings.By Jake Lyda
- MusicN.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize "Drink Champs" Was Getting Too MessyIssa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him "Messy-eaga."By Aron A.
- TVIssa Rae On Which Artists Helped Write Songs For "Rap Sh!t"Issa Rae says that she worked with some of her "favorite rap artists" to write the songs for HBO's "Rap Sh!t."By Cole Blake
- TVIssa Rae Shares New Trailer For "Rap Sh!t" SeriesHBO Max has shared a new trailer for Issa Rae's upcoming show, "Rap Sh!t."By Cole Blake
- TVIssa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" Gets New Trailer From HBO MaxHBO has shared the teaser trailer for Issa Rae’s new music industry-based series "Rap Sh!t."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentLadies First: Dreezy On Hit-Boy Collab Album, Getting Love From Coi Leray & MoreChicago native Dreezy has spent the last decade racking up accolades in the industry. In our "Ladies First" interview, she talks about working with Hit-Boy, receiving her flowers from Coi Leray, collaborating with Issa Rae on "Rap Sh*t," while explaining why she's an "emotional gangster."By Erika Marie
- TVIssa Rae Says "Rap Sh*t" Will Have "Sprinkles Of Stuff" From City Girls, Cardi, MeganAt her recent Hoorae event in D.C., Rae revealed more about her upcoming comedy series about women in Rap.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIssa Rae Dismisses Pregnancy Rumors: "Let A B**** Eat, Drink And Be Merry"Issa Rae ends pregnancy rumors with one simple, yet effective tweet. By Vay Laine
- MusicJazmine Sullivan Has More "Heaux Tales" To Share, Reveals Deluxe Edition TracklistGet ready to hear more of Sullivan's soulful sounds and stories.By Taiyo Coates