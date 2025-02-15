Issa Rae Disassociates With JFK Center After Donald Trump Appointed Chairman

Issa Rae has canceled her upcoming appearance at Washington’s Kennedy Center, citing “an infringement of values” after Donald Trump appointed himself chairman and dismissed its board of trustees weeks after his re-election. The Insecure creator and star announced that all tickets for her sold-out An Evening With event would be refunded. Rae criticized the decision, saying the Kennedy Center had long “faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums.” She shared the announcement on her Instagram story, confirming she would no longer participate in an institution now at odds with its founding principles.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, known for showcasing classical and contemporary music, opera, theater, and dance, also emphasizes nationwide arts education. It was established to reflect the ideals of President John F. Kennedy, who championed the arts as a vital force in American culture. When asked about the takeover, Trump justified his decision, telling Time Magazine, “We took over the Kennedy Center. We didn’t like what they were showing and various other things. I’m going to be chairman, and we’re going to make sure it’s good and not woke.”

Issa Rae Beef With Donald Trump

Rae is not the only high-profile figure distancing herself from the institution. Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes resigned as the center’s treasurer earlier this week. Rhimes, who also created Grey’s Anatomy and founded the production company Shondaland, posted a pointed quote from John F. Kennedy on Instagram: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”