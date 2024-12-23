Doechii & Issa Rae Tells Us About Life Behind The Music In A Therapeutic Open Mic Performance

Doechii & Issa Rae talk rap sh!t

With Grammy nominations and one of the year's best albums, TDE's Doechii is the biggest new music artist. But not everything is as perfect as it seems, as she explains to actress Issa Rae in the new performance. The collaboration, part of Genius’ acclaimed “Open Mic” series, blends art and introspection. The “Alter Ego” rapper joins forces with the Emmy-nominated creator staged therapy session that unfolds like a one-act play. Doechii’s raw lyrical delivery with Rae’s poised presence has drawn widespread praise for its ingenuity and emotional depth.

Genius producer Andrés Tardio revealed the origins of the concept on social media. “One day, while listening to Doechii’s ‘Denial Is A River,’ I had this wild idea,” he wrote on X. “What if Issa Rae took on the role of Doechii’s therapist in a live version of the song? That idea is now a reality, thanks to their unmatched talent and charisma. Watching these two create magic together was incredible.”

Doechii & Issa Rae Take Accountability In "Denial Is A Real" Performance

Their collaboration highlights the artistry and reinforces Doechii’s ability to push boundaries. “Denial Is A River” appears on Doe’s Grammy-nominated mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii supported the project with a tour that received rave reviews nationwide. This performance follows her critically acclaimed debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Doechii signed with TDE in March 2022. Top Dawg Entertainment includes a superstar roster: SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and formerly Kendrick Lamar. In 2024, Doechii collaborated with Tyler, The Creator, on the Chromokopia track "Balloon."