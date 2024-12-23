Doechii & Issa Rae Tells Us About Life Behind The Music In A Therapeutic Open Mic Performance

With Grammy nominations and one of the year's best albums, TDE's Doechii is the biggest new music artist. But not everything is as perfect as it seems, as she explains to actress Issa Rae in the new performance. The collaboration, part of Genius’ acclaimed “Open Mic” series, blends art and introspection. The “Alter Ego” rapper joins forces with the Emmy-nominated creator staged therapy session that unfolds like a one-act play. Doechii’s raw lyrical delivery with Rae’s poised presence has drawn widespread praise for its ingenuity and emotional depth.
Genius producer Andrés Tardio revealed the origins of the concept on social media. “One day, while listening to Doechii’s ‘Denial Is A River,’ I had this wild idea,” he wrote on X. “What if Issa Rae took on the role of Doechii’s therapist in a live version of the song? That idea is now a reality, thanks to their unmatched talent and charisma. Watching these two create magic together was incredible.”
Doechii & Issa Rae Take Accountability In "Denial Is A Real" Performance
Their collaboration highlights the artistry and reinforces Doechii’s ability to push boundaries. “Denial Is A River” appears on Doe’s Grammy-nominated mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii supported the project with a tour that received rave reviews nationwide. This performance follows her critically acclaimed debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Doechii signed with TDE in March 2022. Top Dawg Entertainment includes a superstar roster: SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and formerly Kendrick Lamar. In 2024, Doechii collaborated with Tyler, The Creator, on the Chromokopia track "Balloon."
Doe continues to prove why she’s one of the most compelling artists of her generation. Tardio teased a surprise after credits. Doechii could join Kendrick Lamar and SZA on their upcoming tour, supporting Lamar's GNX album. Lamar called Doechii his "favorite new artist" over the summer. Issa Rae has two new projects on the way as a producer, according to IMDB. She is best known as the creator of the HBO series Insecure. The classic series was made available on Netflix this summer.
