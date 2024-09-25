Issa Rae Admits She’d Never Work With Amanda Seales Again

Issa Rae clearly didn't appreciate Amanda Seales' "Club Shay Shay" comments.

It's no secret that Issa Rae and Amanda Seales have had their fair share of differences in the past. During her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this year, Seales opened up about some of the downsides to her experience working on Insecure with Rae, claiming that she never felt empowered. “She wasn't empowering to me. [Issa] didn't feel like I was needed. She didn't feel like I deserved to be protected,” Seales said at the time. “I'm only giving a portion of the situation. But that was my experience. And nonetheless, I have still always protected her because I felt like it was my responsibility to do so. But it is not.”

It looks like Rae heard Seales' comments loud and clear, and doesn't want to work with her again in the future. Recently on The Breakfast Club, they played audio of her speaking at an event for her wine brand in Brooklyn. When asked who she would never collaborate with again, her answer was Seales.

"The person I would not work with again... Anyone who goes on a podcast and talks sh*t about me," she said. The crowd proceeded to go wild, indicating that while Rae did not call Seales out by name, they all knew who she was referring to. This is the first time Rae has commented on her long-rumored feud with Seales publicly, and at the time of writing, Seales has yet to respond.

Seales' appearance on Club Shay Shay hasn't only made headlines for reigniting her feud with Rae, however. Sharpe was also under fire following the release of the episode for downplaying Seales' experiences with bullying, autism, and more. What do you think of Issa Rae claiming that she never wants to work with Amanda Seales again? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.