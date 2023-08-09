Issa Rae Is Glad That She Didn’t Become Successful Until Her 30s

In a new clip going viral from a Masterclass project, Issa Rae explains why she’s happy she didn’t become famous until her 30s. In the video, she gives examples of famous people who didn’t have their big breaks until later in their lives like Morgan Freeman. Her trademark show wasn’t even greenlit until she was already 30 and Rae seems very happy about that. “I always say, if I started to pop in my early 20s I would be out here h**in,” she explains. “So maybe it’s good that you’re poppin later. You’re more mature and this doesn’t define you.”

Fans in the comments agreed with her estimation, while also noting just how funny her delivery is. “I love her down she be funny but dead serious at the same time,” say the top comment on the video. “I thought this was a scene from insecure,” reads another comment. In fact the comments are full of fans who relate to her message. Many provide other examples of celebs who didn’t receive their big break until they were older. They also credit Rae for her attitude and her own story being inspiring.

Issa Rae Doesn’t Mind Being Late To Fame

Recently Issa Rae appeared in the massively successful Greta Gerwig movie Barbie. In an interview with the Gerwig and the cast, Rae made it clear that if she could have anybody sing her theme song it would be Megan Thee Stallion.

Last year, Issa Rae released season one of her new show Rap Sh!t. The series featured songs that Rae herself helped co-write with various other musicians. Earlier this year it was announced that the series would be receiving a second season. The arrival of that second season is close, like very close. The first two episodes of the new season are expected to drop this week, with new episodes coming out weekly all the way into September. What do you think of Issa Rae’s observations on achieving fame later in life? Let us know in the comment section below.

