Elliott Wilson Apologizes To SZA For "Ignorant" Response To "One Of Them Days"

Elliott Wilson says he was being "ignorant."

Elliott Wilson has apologized to SZA for his initial response to her new film with Keke Palmer, One of Them Days, as well as his criticism of her interviewing Kendrick Lamar for Harper's Bazaar. When SZA shared a trailer for One of Them Days, Wilson wrote back on X (formerly Twitter) "Why?" Discussing their relationship on his show, The Bigger Picture, Wilson explained that he regrets the post.

Wilson began by revealing that he already apologized to SZA privately, but wanted to do so publically as well. "I'm a big SZA fan musically. I love the last album," he began. "She teased more music coming, even though this record's still top 20. She doesn't have to give us no music anymore. She's still on top. I selfishly thought we were getting more music. I had no knowledge that this movie was coming out. And I would assume if she's in a movie, she's only doing like a cameo or something. I didn't know it was like a real thespian-type thing that she's behind. I didn't know Issa Rae was part of it. I didn't know any of this sh*t."

SZA Accepts Grammy Award For Best R&B Song

Wilson continued: "So, I ignorantly reacted to it. 'Why we rocking to this? Where's the slaps?' That was my initial mentality, but that was ignorant. They tore my ass up on Twitter. 'I don't want Black women to win, make movies,' and all this type of stuff. So, all of that got real nasty, but I already apologized. I just wanna say publically, I was definitely wrong for that."

Elliott Wilson Apologizes To SZA