SZA Previews New Album "Lana" During Revealing Interview About Her Emotions

SZA recently sat down for a new interview with British Vogue, which proved to not be as controversial and hotly discussed as her Harper's BAZAAR sit-down with Kendrick Lamar. But nevertheless, she dished out a lot of interesting revelations, emotional divulgations, and hints at the direction of her next album, Lana. It's no longer a deluxe version to 2022's SOS, but rather a full-on new LP following some leaks to the public that derailed its course for a bit. Fortunately, it wasn't enough to fully throw it off track, and whenever it comes out, it'll arrive as a highly anticipated LP. Now, we have more of an idea of how it could emotionally relate to the rest of the catalog.
"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place," SZA told British Vogue concerning the emotional and personally artistic direction of the upcoming Lana record. "From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."
Read More: Adam22 Slams SZA For Calling Him A “Culture Vulture” After Kendrick Lamar Interview Criticism
SZA At The 2023 Grammys
Elsewhere during the interview, SZA also spoke on what it was like to headline Glastonbury last year. "I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did," she revealed. "It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it… I want to be the second Black woman in history, but then it’s such a f***ing tall order. It’s like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that’s life. That’s life, you know?"
Meanwhile, SZA's recent conversation with British Vogue also held some more personal details and confessions, such as her reflections on getting a BBL. It was a pretty engaging and enlightening conversation from someone who's always down to share herself in front of the world and use that power in her own personal journey. We can't wait for what Lana has in store.