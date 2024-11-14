SZA Previews New Album "Lana" During Revealing Interview About Her Emotions

SZA spoke on how her new direction differs from previous efforts.

SZA recently sat down for a new interview with British Vogue, which proved to not be as controversial and hotly discussed as her Harper's BAZAAR sit-down with Kendrick Lamar. But nevertheless, she dished out a lot of interesting revelations, emotional divulgations, and hints at the direction of her next album, Lana. It's no longer a deluxe version to 2022's SOS, but rather a full-on new LP following some leaks to the public that derailed its course for a bit. Fortunately, it wasn't enough to fully throw it off track, and whenever it comes out, it'll arrive as a highly anticipated LP. Now, we have more of an idea of how it could emotionally relate to the rest of the catalog.

"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place," SZA told British Vogue concerning the emotional and personally artistic direction of the upcoming Lana record. "From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."

SZA At The 2023 Grammys

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA presents the award for Best Música Urbana album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere during the interview, SZA also spoke on what it was like to headline Glastonbury last year. "I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did," she revealed. "It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it… I want to be the second Black woman in history, but then it’s such a f***ing tall order. It’s like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that’s life. That’s life, you know?"