SZA Previews New Album "Lana" During Revealing Interview About Her Emotions

BYGabriel Bras Nevares231 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA accepts the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA spoke on how her new direction differs from previous efforts.

SZA recently sat down for a new interview with British Vogue, which proved to not be as controversial and hotly discussed as her Harper's BAZAAR sit-down with Kendrick Lamar. But nevertheless, she dished out a lot of interesting revelations, emotional divulgations, and hints at the direction of her next album, Lana. It's no longer a deluxe version to 2022's SOS, but rather a full-on new LP following some leaks to the public that derailed its course for a bit. Fortunately, it wasn't enough to fully throw it off track, and whenever it comes out, it'll arrive as a highly anticipated LP. Now, we have more of an idea of how it could emotionally relate to the rest of the catalog.

"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place," SZA told British Vogue concerning the emotional and personally artistic direction of the upcoming Lana record. "From a more possible place versus a more angsty place. I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s s**t that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."

Read More: Adam22 Slams SZA For Calling Him A “Culture Vulture” After Kendrick Lamar Interview Criticism

SZA At The 2023 Grammys

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA presents the award for Best Música Urbana album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere during the interview, SZA also spoke on what it was like to headline Glastonbury last year. "I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did," she revealed. "It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it… I want to be the second Black woman in history, but then it’s such a f***ing tall order. It’s like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that’s life. That’s life, you know?"

Meanwhile, SZA's recent conversation with British Vogue also held some more personal details and confessions, such as her reflections on getting a BBL. It was a pretty engaging and enlightening conversation from someone who's always down to share herself in front of the world and use that power in her own personal journey. We can't wait for what Lana has in store.

Read More: SZA, Keke Palmer & Katt Williams Star In New "One Of Them Days" Trailer

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...