Elliott Wilson Ranks Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" As The Greatest Diss Track Of All Time

Elliott Wilson shared immense praise for Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us," while reflecting on 2024 for the latest episode of The Bigger Picture podcast. In doing so, he ranked the song above 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" and Nas' "Ether" as the best diss track of all time.

"I feel like it's bigger than 'Hit 'Em Up' at this point. So, to do that is insane. I thought that would never happen. I thought no one would make a greater diss record than 'Hit 'Em Up.' 'Ether' is what it is because I'm from New York, I know what that meant. Even against, Jay, my guy." He explained that, earlier this year, he ranked "Not Like Us" as the third-best diss record of all time, but his opinion has since changed. "As time has gone on, yeah, 'Not Like Us.' Drake lost a battle to the greatest diss song ever against him and still hasn't recovered." He added that he doesn't think Drake has made a single correct move since the release of "Not Like Us."

Fans on social media have been disagreeing with Wilson's hot take. "@ElliottWilson the amount of swallowing you do is insane. Levels of this magnitude of d riding has never been seen before," one user on X (formerly Twitter) argued. Another wrote in response: "And this is why he will never be taken serious. Stop trying to get the young crowd u an old head. Have old head takes."

Elliott Wilson Discusses Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Legacy