Elliott Wilson Ranks Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" As The Greatest Diss Track Of All Time

GRAMMY Week Panel #4 – Label Spotlight Panel – 01.30.24
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Elliott Wilson speaks onstage at GRAMMY Week Label Spotlight Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Elliott Wilson placed the song above 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up."

Elliott Wilson shared immense praise for Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us," while reflecting on 2024 for the latest episode of The Bigger Picture podcast. In doing so, he ranked the song above 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" and Nas' "Ether" as the best diss track of all time.

"I feel like it's bigger than 'Hit 'Em Up' at this point. So, to do that is insane. I thought that would never happen. I thought no one would make a greater diss record than 'Hit 'Em Up.' 'Ether' is what it is because I'm from New York, I know what that meant. Even against, Jay, my guy." He explained that, earlier this year, he ranked "Not Like Us" as the third-best diss record of all time, but his opinion has since changed. "As time has gone on, yeah, 'Not Like Us.' Drake lost a battle to the greatest diss song ever against him and still hasn't recovered." He added that he doesn't think Drake has made a single correct move since the release of "Not Like Us."

Elliott Wilson Speaks With Snoop Dogg

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Elliott Wilson attends a conversation with Snoop Dogg at Highline Ballroom on August 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images)

Fans on social media have been disagreeing with Wilson's hot take. "@ElliottWilson the amount of swallowing you do is insane. Levels of this magnitude of d riding has never been seen before," one user on X (formerly Twitter) argued. Another wrote in response: "And this is why he will never be taken serious. Stop trying to get the young crowd u an old head. Have old head takes."

Elliott Wilson Discusses Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Legacy

In other news, Drake recently took legal action against Universal Music Group over the release of "Not Like Us." He's accused the company of defamation and also allegedly inflating the song's sales numbers. Check out Elliott Wilson's full discussion of "Not Like Us" below.

