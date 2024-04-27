SZA & Keke Palmer To Star In Issa Rae-Produced Buddy Comedy Film

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for SZA. Aside from winning four Grammys earlier this year, the songstress is currently in the process of readying the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS, Lana. Fans are as anxious as ever to hear what she has to offer on the upcoming project, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Now, it's been announced that she'll be making her acting debut in a buddy comedy film for TriStar Pictures alongside Keke Palmer. Few details have been revealed about the upcoming endeavor at the time of writing. Supporters do know, however, that the screenplay was written by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont will direct. Issa Rae, Sara Diya Rastogi, Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks are producing. Singleton is acting as a co-producer while Palmer and her mother Sharon are executive producing.

Read More: SZA Shows Off Her New Zealand Journey In Instagram Photo Dump As Fans Impatiently Await "LANA"

SZA To Make Her Acting Debut

Obviously, fans can't wait to see what SZA and Palmer have in store for them in the untitled film. Social media is already flooded with their predictions, with many agreeing that they're excited to get a glimpse of SZA's acting skills. A release date for the film has not yet been revealed. As for SZA's other upcoming project, Lana, it might be a while.

At the end of last month, the "Kill Bill" performer took to social media to announce that she'd be starting the project from scratch due to leaks. “Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting ‘Lana’ from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you," she said. What do you think of SZA starring alongside Keke Palmer in an upcoming film? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: SZA Delivers A Pro-Palestine Message During Recent Concert

[Via]