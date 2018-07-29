acting debut
- MoviesFreddie Gibbs Hints At Actually Skinning Pigs In "Down With The King"Freddie Gibbs won't reveal exactly what he did and didn't do while filming for "Down With The King," but he does confirm that he was method acting during his film debut.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesFreddie Gibbs Acting Debut To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival"Down With The King" starring Freddie Gibbs will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. By Aron A.
- MoviesPop Smoke's Film Debut "Boogie" Receives New TrailerPop Smoke's acting debut in "Boogie" has been revealed in the film's official trailer.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesOffset To Make Movie Debut In "American Sole" Alongside Pete DavidsonOffset will star in the upcoming “American Sole” film, in addition to curating and producing the movie’s soundtrack.By Noor Lobad
- MoviesJordyn Woods & Jeremy Meeks Star In New "Trigger" TrailerJordyn Woods and "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks star in the new trailer for the Chris Stokes-directed thriller, "Trigger."By Lynn S.
- TVOffset Expresses Gratitude For "NCIS" Role: "One Of The Biggest Moves Of My Career"Offset is beaming about his appearance on Sunday's episode of "NCIS: LA". By Noah C
- MoviesPost Malone Thanks Mark Wahlberg For Debut Acting Role With WahlburgersWhile walking into the premiere of "Spenser Confidential," Mark Wahlberg got a special Postmates delivery from Post Malone in the form of Wahlburgers.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesMeek Mill Shows Off His Acting Skills In First Full-Length Trailer For "Charm City Kings"Meek Mill makes a great start to his acting career in the first full-length trailer for Sony's "12 O'Clock Boys"-inspired upcoming film "Charm City Kings."By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentCamila Cabello To Make Her Acting Debut In Reimagined Cinderella StoryCamila is the new Cinderella. By Chantilly Post
- TVKendrick Lamar's Acting Debut On "Power": WatchKendrick Lamar is "Laces."By Brynjar Chapman