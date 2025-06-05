Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, & SZA Will Return In "One Of Them Days" Sequel

SZA made her acting debut in "One of Them Days." Critics shared mixed reviews of her performance while fans adored it.

One of Them Days, the 2025 buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, will receive a sequel – according to Variety

The Issa Rae-produced film was an unexpected hit after receiving rave reviews in the trades. Dropping over MLK weekend, it snatched the No. 1 spot with an $11.6 million opening, even with theaters movin’ slow. And with a $14 million budget, the film stacked up over $51.8 million worldwide. One of the biggest wins for an R-rated comedy in 2025 so far.

Set in South Los Angeles, the film follows Dreux and Alyssa—played by Palmer and SZA—two ride-or-die roomies caught in a wild 24-hour scramble. Alyssa’s man fumbles the rent money, Dreux has a dream-job interview, and it’s game on. The film featured cameos by Katt Williams, Janelle James, Lil Rel Howery, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia.

One Of Them Days Sequel

Lawrence Lamont made his feature debut behind the lens, while Syreeta Singleton penned the script, originally called The Jungles. Critics showed love heavy—Rotten Tomatoes stamped it with a 94%. Fans vibed with the realness, the chemistry, and the way it repped sisterhood and hustle without sugarcoating.

It wasn’t just a box office smash. The movie's success continued on on Netflix, too. It was a mainstay on the Top 10 list for three straight weeks. The roots of the project trace back nearly seven years through Sony’s CoCre lab, a pipeline for fresh, diverse talent. 

The movie came to life under Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and Macro Film Studios, with a squad of producers including Deniese Davis, James Lopez, and Palmer herself reppin' both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

With a sequel already in the works at TriStar Pictures, One of Them Days proved that culturally grounded, female-led stories can still run the box office and the streamers. Keke and SZA didn’t just star in a movie—they set the blueprint for what Black comedy can look like in 2025 and beyond.

The release date for the sequel remains unknown.

