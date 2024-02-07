SZA Is Not Bothered Losing AOTY Award At Grammys: "Only Way From Up Is Higher"

SZA had another solid outing at the Grammys this past weekend, taking home three awards. The Missouri-born R&B superstar won Best R&B Song for "Snooze," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for SOS. Additionally, SZA would snag the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Ghosts in the Machine" with Phoebe Bridgers. However, there is one trophy that every artist wants to add to their collection. That would be the Album Of The Year. SZA was going up against some stiff competition. Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and of course Taylor Swift.

Expectedly, Taylor and her Swifties were able to celebrate another win as she took home the honors. While it might be a little disappointing for SZA, she is moving on from it. In fact, she has no ill will toward the Recording Academy or anyone else. TMZ even said that SZA and Taylor were chopping it up and enjoying each other's company at the award show.

SZA Shows Her Appreciation To Everyone Who Believed In Her

SZA has tons to be proud of and she recognized that in an Instagram dump from the iconic ceremony. She took the time to thank her fans, the Recording Academy, and everyone involved for her accomplishments. She writes, "Yesterday was an absolute fever dream!! Thank you so much @recordingacademy for having me 🥹🫶🏾 I’m so grateful to God my family my ancestors. My friends. My label and my incredible TEAM!! I couldn’t have done any of this without YALLS PRAYERS AND PATIENCE I love y’all!" SZA continues, "Thank you to every single person that forged this album out of thin air with me. Thank you to every person playing my s*** 😩😩zooming me up the charts over and over and over again. Thank you for Putting me in rooms, conversations and stages I never dreamed of 🥹 Only way from up is higher ✨🤝🏾 #ASE"

